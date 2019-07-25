Watch: Best of Infowars' Mueller Testimony Coverage

Infowars covered the Mueller House Judiciary Committee hearing live on Wednesday.

This page contains the highlights from Alex Jones’ epic coverage.


Robert Mueller was caught in a lie when Congressman Andy Biggs pushed him for information he had already divulged in his report.

Congressman Jim Jordan questioned Mueller as to why the key witness, whose lie was used to open the investigation into Trump, was not charged after being caught lying during the investigation.

The same standard was not applied to anyone allied with Trump.

Congressman John Ratcliffe explained to Robert Mueller how volume 2 of the Mueller report was outside of the law and cannot be used to weigh against Trump’s innocence, only to prove his guilt.

Which it does not.

Congressman Louie Gohmert explicitly laid out the grounds for obstruction as used in the justice system, and Mueller’s own report disqualifies the charge of obstruction.

Congressman Mike Johnson pointed out Mueller’s own report where he deems impeachment inappropriate.


Related Articles

Ann Coulter: Move Epstein to a Super Max Prison Before He is 'Suicided'

Ann Coulter: Move Epstein to a Super Max Prison Before He is ‘Suicided’

U.S. News
Comments
Report: Witnesses Told to "Keep Quiet" About Suicide of FBI Agent on Dancefloor of Austin Nightclub

Report: Witnesses Told to “Keep Quiet” About Suicide of FBI Agent on Dancefloor of Austin Nightclub

U.S. News
Comments

#ClintonBodyCount Trends on Twitter, Dems Blame Russians

U.S. News
comments

Resurfaced Interview Features Ilhan Omar Urging Americans to be “Fearful of White Men”

U.S. News
comments

Bill Maher Tells Democrats “Go Home Guys” Following Disastrous Mueller Testimony

U.S. News
comments

Comments