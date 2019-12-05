Presidential hopeful Joe Biden just committed the ultimate sin, according to SJWs, by “fat shaming” a voter who suggested Biden can’t attract more support due to his age and his son’s mess in Ukraine.

First, watch as he apparently refers to the voter as “fat:”

But here’s the rest of the confrontation:

It appears Biden was making fun of the man’s weight by challenging him to a push-up contest and to go on a run, and was probably about to call the guy a “fatass” before stopping himself. “Look, fat, look, here’s the deal…”

And notice how Biden challenged the voter to an IQ test, which is exactly what he did to a journalist on the campaign trail during his unsuccessful 1988 presidential run:

As a reminder, it was left-wing activists who launched the crusade against “fat shaming” several years ago.

Of course, it seems as if Biden isn’t interested in the under-80 vote at all considering his “No Malarkey” campaign slogan, a term that dates back to the 1920s.

Liberal law professor Jonathan Turley, who's spent decades studying presidential powers as an academic and legal commentator, said the ongoing impeachment process against President Trump is "woefully inadequate" and would be the first impeachment in history with no established crime.

