Presidential hopeful Joe Biden just committed the ultimate sin, according to SJWs, by “fat shaming” a voter who suggested Biden can’t attract more support due to his age and his son’s mess in Ukraine.

First, watch as he apparently refers to the voter as “fat:”

But here’s the rest of the confrontation:

WATCH: A tense exchange with a voter at ⁦@JoeBiden⁩’s event in New Hampton, IA this morning, where a voter started out by telling Biden he had two problems with him: he was too old, and his son’s work in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ok7m0ShFPd — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) December 5, 2019

It appears Biden was making fun of the man’s weight by challenging him to a push-up contest and to go on a run, and was probably about to call the guy a “fatass” before stopping himself. “Look, fat, look, here’s the deal…”

And notice how Biden challenged the voter to an IQ test, which is exactly what he did to a journalist on the campaign trail during his unsuccessful 1988 presidential run:

As a reminder, it was left-wing activists who launched the crusade against “fat shaming” several years ago.

Of course, it seems as if Biden isn’t interested in the under-80 vote at all considering his “No Malarkey” campaign slogan, a term that dates back to the 1920s.



