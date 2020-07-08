Watch: Biden Says Police Have "Become the Enemy"

Law enforcement has “become the enemy” of the people, according to Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Discussing the left’s campaign to “Defund the police” with Now This Wednesday, the former vice president claimed the public has grown weary of over-militarized police rolling into neighborhoods in armored vehicles.

🚨 🚨🚨

Joe Biden says police have "BECOME THE ENEMY" and calls for CUTTING police funding: "Yes, absolutely!" pic.twitter.com/hV9KyuqhiX — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 8, 2020

“…surplus military equipment for law enforcement. They don’t need that,” Biden said, conveniently forgetting police militarization accelerated under the Obama administration.

“The last thing you need is an armored Humvee coming into a neighborhood. It’s like the military invading. They don’t know anybody. They become the enemy. They’re supposed to be protecting these people.”

Asked if he supported defunding police departments, similar to what has been done in the New York City where the city council last week approved a $1 billion cut from the NYPD budget, Biden replied, “Yes, absolutely.”

In contrast, President Donald Trump has always expressed total support for police and calls the idea of defunding law enforcement “crazy.”

Democrats want to Defund & Abolish Police. This despite poor crime numbers in cities that they run. CRAZY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2020

Elsewhere in the interview, Biden suffered one of his trademark senior moments when he forgot the words “America first.”

Joe Biden forgets the words "America First" pic.twitter.com/tr2tzlMPdm — Kambree (@KamVTV) July 8, 2020



The unruly mob provokes police across the country as the Culture War threatens to spiral out of control.

Our 4th of July Super Sale has been extended! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on the hottest items!