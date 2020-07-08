Watch: Biden Says Police Have "Become the Enemy"

Law enforcement has “become the enemy” of the people, according to Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Discussing the left’s campaign to “Defund the police” with Now This Wednesday, the former vice president claimed the public has grown weary of over-militarized police rolling into neighborhoods in armored vehicles.

“…surplus military equipment for law enforcement. They don’t need that,” Biden said, conveniently forgetting police militarization accelerated under the Obama administration.

“The last thing you need is an armored Humvee coming into a neighborhood. It’s like the military invading. They don’t know anybody. They become the enemy. They’re supposed to be protecting these people.”

Asked if he supported defunding police departments, similar to what has been done in the New York City where the city council last week approved a $1 billion cut from the NYPD budget, Biden replied, “Yes, absolutely.”

In contrast, President Donald Trump has always expressed total support for police and calls the idea of defunding law enforcement “crazy.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Biden suffered one of his trademark senior moments when he forgot the words “America first.”


The unruly mob provokes police across the country as the Culture War threatens to spiral out of control.

