Watch: Biden Struggles To Stay Awake During Hillary Interview

Joe Biden once again struggled to put two words together, conveniently, when he was asked by a reporter about his son’s business dealings with China.

Sleepily talking from his basement, Biden replied that his son’s business dealings in China do not make him vulnerable because They “were not anything what everybody that he’s talking about. Not even remotely.”

What that means is anyone’s guess.

Biden, who was endorsed by Hilary Clinton this week, also declared during the same interview that he intends to reverse President Trump’s decision to pause funding to the World Health Organisation until it’s role with China in downplaying the coronavirus outbreak has been investigated.

During his interview with Hillary, Biden struggled to stay awake.

Poor Ol' Joe Biden couldn't stay awake during his livestream with Hillary Clinton. #SleepyJoe pic.twitter.com/jerig4a788 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) April 28, 2020

Joe Biden fell asleep during his town hall with Hillary Clinton. To be fair, everyone else watching was also asleep. pic.twitter.com/S4EIzVjA1I — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) April 28, 2020

Another embarrassing moment occurred when someone hit mute on Hillary:

LOL Joe Biden's campaign put Hillary Clinton on mute before today's town hall ended. pic.twitter.com/piBfaBCRw9 — Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) April 28, 2020

This was the best part, however:

The Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton town hall is off to a great start 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Hhiufm7bXN — America First (@AmericaFirstPAC) April 28, 2020

The latest string of gaffes comes after Biden declared Monday that the world needed more “economic intercourse.”

He also recently gibbered and asked a perplexed Al Gore, “is it too late to aggress climate change?”

Al Gore trying to understand what Joe Biden is saying: pic.twitter.com/XZZlEyLsFX — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 22, 2020

Last week, Norwegian psychiatrist Fred Heggen claimed that Biden is suffering from “dementia” and that his condition has worsened “at galloping speed.”

Biden has said he wants to debate Trump from his basement. It should be obvious to anyone that Trump will obliterate this guy in any form of debate.

Get what you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now!