WATCH: Big Tech CEOs Testify Before Congress

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Tune in live as Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Google’s Sundar Pichai, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Apple’s Tim Cook testify in an antitrust hearing before The House Judiciary Subcommittee.

“If Congress doesn’t bring fairness to Big Tech, which they should have done years ago, I will do it myself with Executive Orders,” President Trump tweeted ahead of the start of the hearing.

“In Washington, it has been ALL TALK and NO ACTION for years, and the people of our Country are sick and tired of it!”

