Watch: Bill de Blasio & Al Sharpton Paint "Black Lives Matter" On Street In Front Of Trump Tower

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio and activist Al Sharpton took part in a photo op on Thursday where they joined BLM activists in painting the words “Black Lives Matter” on 5th Avenue outside Trump Tower in NYC.

Fascinatingly ineffective, first of its kind strategy in progress by Mayor DeBlasio: At the same time, he is both asking the President for a $7.4 BILLION bailout while also trolling the President by painting this mural in front of Trump Tower in NYC.

pic.twitter.com/WneNPtg0kO — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) July 9, 2020

“We are saying black lives matter in New York City and black lives matter in The United States of America. Let’s show Donald Trump what he does not understand. Let’s paint it right in front of his building for him,” the NYC Mayor said.

Have you ever seen a more useless politician than Bill de Blasio? This is just pathetic. pic.twitter.com/3hiTW2aCn7 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 9, 2020

