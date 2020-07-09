Watch: Bill de Blasio & Al Sharpton Paint "Black Lives Matter" On Street In Front Of Trump Tower

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio and activist Al Sharpton took part in a photo op on Thursday where they joined BLM activists in painting the words “Black Lives Matter” on 5th Avenue outside Trump Tower in NYC.

“We are saying black lives matter in New York City and black lives matter in The United States of America. Let’s show Donald Trump what he does not understand. Let’s paint it right in front of his building for him,” the NYC Mayor said.

