Watch: Black Comedian Roasts “Dr. Racist” Nick Cannon after Anti-White Remarks

Pro-Trump comedian Terrence Williams tore into actor Nick Cannon after he claimed on a recent podcast that white people are “closer to animals” and “a little less.”

Cannon made the anti-white comments during a podcast last month, where he claimed white people did not possess the “melanated [sic] power” from the sun black people have, causing whites to have “low self-esteem” and “act out of a deficiency so the only way they can act is evil.”

Speaking directly to Cannon, Williams explained how his views actually come from a place of racism.

“Listen up, Nick Cannon, and listen closely: You are part of the problem,” Williams tells the actor.

“You are part of the problem in this country. You are one of the ones keeping racism alive. Now I don’t know where you went to school, but it sounds like you went to the ‘University of Keeping Racism Alive.’ It sounds like you have your PhD in keeping racism alive.”

“So listen up here, Dr. Racist, stop teaching that crap. Cut it out. You know you’re wrong. You know you’re foul. You know you spread hate. Shut that mess down.”

Watch the rest of Williams’ tirade below:

BLACK SUPREMACIST Nick Cannon is a racist black man and yes black people can be racist too!!

Snoop Dog is racist too. Nick called White People evil soulless subhuman savages and animals I HAVE MESSAGE FOR @NickCannon RT if you don’t support racism! pic.twitter.com/vPC2oXKYdN — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) July 15, 2020



