Watch: BLM Blocks Highway, Detains Pregnant Woman on Way to Give Birth

Footage shows Black Lives Matter protesters detaining a vehicle carrying a pregnant woman on her way to the hospital to give birth.

The incident happened on July 21 on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo, California.

Video shows several BLM protesters arguing with a woman who tells them she’s transporting a pregnant woman and that they should clear the road.

“I have a woman in a car who’s going to have a baby,” the woman tells a group of four protesters, one of them holding a sign that reads, “The caucasity in Amerikkka is astronomical.”

“She’s going to give birth,” the woman tells them. “Get out of the road!”

“Can you roll down the window?” one defiant protester asks the woman.

“I just want to tell her I’m sorry… but is she really even back there? I can’t see her,” the protester continues, as the woman rolls down her window.

After the back passenger window rolls down and the protesters are able to see the pregnant woman in the backseat they profess their regret.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry about all of this,” the protester says.

The street blockade stemmed from a protest at a park earlier in the day that spilled on to Highway 101, “where the group blocked traffic in both directions for almost an hour,” according to PressCalifornia.com.

“Also during the protest, ‘protesters damaged the hood of a passenger vehicle and smashed the rear window where a 4 year-old child was in the back seat and had glass shattered on him,’ according to the San Luis police,” PressCalifornia reports.

The group’s protest leader, Tianna Arata, who reportedly attacked a car with a US flag, was arrested later that day on a laundry list of charges, including participating in a riot, resisting arrest and unlawful imprisonment.



Armed Leftist shot this weekend during a BLM protest, after he and a mob swarmed a man’s car. He learns quickly that there are consequences for his actions…

