Watch: BLM Protester Blocks Highway, Draws Gun On Motorist

Footage out of Indianapolis, Indiana, shows a mob of protesters blocking traffic on a major highway, as one protester threatens a motorist with a firearm.

BLM protester obstructing highway draws gun at innocent driver. No – they are not “peaceful” they need to be in jail. @realDonaldTrump #MondayMorning pic.twitter.com/PVVzz1mehR — Girl♥️Bot (@AMErikaNGIRLLL) August 9, 2020

The incident, currently being investigated by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, happened last Thursday as protesters marched for local man Dreasjon Reed, who was shot after allegedly firing a gun at police.

Commenting on a Twitter thread about the event, one Indianapolis resident claimed police have been ordered to stand down by the city’s Democrat mayor.

This is my city of Indianapolis. The police have been told to stand down. BLM has ruined our downtown. Businesses boarded up. Gun shots. Homelessness. The Dem mayor is responsible. — Susie Davis (@szqdavis) August 9, 2020

