Watch: BLM Protester Blocks Highway, Draws Gun On Motorist

Footage out of Indianapolis, Indiana, shows a mob of protesters blocking traffic on a major highway, as one protester threatens a motorist with a firearm.

The incident, currently being investigated by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, happened last Thursday as protesters marched for local man Dreasjon Reed, who was shot after allegedly firing a gun at police.

Commenting on a Twitter thread about the event, one Indianapolis resident claimed police have been ordered to stand down by the city’s Democrat mayor.

