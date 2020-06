Austen Fletcher of “Fleccas Talks” released a video of Black Lives Matter protesters in Vegas over the weekend explaining their thoughts about racism, America, police, and the 2020 election.

Predictably, many of the answers the protesters gave to interviewer Natali Ivonne were rooted in ignorance, racism, Marxism, and intolerance.

Our nutrient-dense formula, Vasobeet, is now back in stock at 50% off with double Patriot Points and free shipping!