WATCH: BLM Rioter Sets Himself On Fire While Trying to Light Historic Building Ablaze

A rioter was filmed accidentally setting himself on fire while trying burn down the historic Market House in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Saturday.

“The video, which appears to have been live streamed, shows a rioter lighting a fire inside the Market House — but catching fire in the process. Protesters can be heard audibly gasping as the rioter catches fire, prompting the man to flee from the building. ‘Get him out, get him out!’ one man can be heard yelling,'” Breitbart reports.

Three angles:

Rioter in Fayetteville, sets himself on fire while attemping to light a building on fire with a Molotov. pic.twitter.com/SkkgDvhziA — Tony (@Mrtdogg) May 31, 2020

Video showed the rioters chanting “Black Lives Matter” after setting fire to the building and smashing out its windows.

The Market House in downtown Fayetteville is on fire. Protestors have shattered the windows and are chanting,”Black Lives Matter.” pic.twitter.com/7vUGPrPKnB — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) May 30, 2020

Market House was built in 1832 and was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1973.

As Tucker Carlson said in his monologue heard round the world on Friday: “On television, hour by hour, we watch these people, criminal mobs destroy what the rest of us have built. They have no right to do that. They don’t contribute to the common good, they never have. Yet suddenly they seem to have all the power.”

Are There Elements Of Planned Chaos In Minneapolis?

