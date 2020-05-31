WATCH: BLM Rioter Sets Himself On Fire While Trying to Light Historic Building Ablaze

Image Credits: @DavisABC11/Twitter.

A rioter was filmed accidentally setting himself on fire while trying burn down the historic Market House in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Saturday.

“The video, which appears to have been live streamed, shows a rioter lighting a fire inside the Market House — but catching fire in the process. Protesters can be heard audibly gasping as the rioter catches fire, prompting the man to flee from the building. ‘Get him out, get him out!’ one man can be heard yelling,'” Breitbart reports.

Three angles:

Video showed the rioters chanting “Black Lives Matter” after setting fire to the building and smashing out its windows.

Market House was built in 1832 and was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1973.

As Tucker Carlson said in his monologue heard round the world on Friday: “On television, hour by hour, we watch these people, criminal mobs destroy what the rest of us have built. They have no right to do that. They don’t contribute to the common good, they never have. Yet suddenly they seem to have all the power.”

Are There Elements Of Planned Chaos In Minneapolis?

