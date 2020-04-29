Watch Blue Angels & Thunderbirds Fly Over Major Cities To Honor First Responders

The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds started a flyover tour of The United States on Tuesday in honor of first responders working to help the country with coronavirus, beginning in New York City, Philadelphia, Newark and Trenton.

Similar flyovers will take place throughout the country over the next few weeks.

Check out the following videos and pictures taken both from the pilots’ cockpits and from the ground.

NYC:

WATCH: Jets from Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds flew over New York City on Tuesday in a tribute to the medical personnel, first responders and other essential workers involved in fighting the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/yLgw5WfKkh — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 29, 2020

Cockpit footage from the Blue Angels flight over New York City pic.twitter.com/feBIqgUTxA — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) April 28, 2020

Thanks so much to the @BlueAngels and @AFThunderbirds for you flyover today to thank our #HealthCareHeroes. They're seen here flying over NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan in #EastHarlem.#AmericaStrong | #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/tLLoF44re5 — NYC Health + Hospitals (@NYCHealthSystem) April 28, 2020

EPIC video from the cockpit of #AFThunderbird 2 as they fly down the East River today over #NYC with the #BlueAngels during the kickoff of #AmericaStrong

📹 by Maj Trevor Aldridge, TBird 2 pic.twitter.com/OQp8LeA8PS — AirDotShow (@airdotshow) April 29, 2020

WATCH: U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and Navy Blue Angels fly over New York City and parts of New Jersey to honor workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis.https://t.co/47Qw2bECt1 pic.twitter.com/C4T5Xq0V5O — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 28, 2020

MCSO Bureau of Corrections Officer Tylor Salonia, a U.S. Navy Reservist and Hospital Corpsman mobilized at a COVID-19 field hospital at the Javits Center in N.Y.,captured images of the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flyover on 4-28 in tribute to crisis responders.#AmericaStrong pic.twitter.com/m8ZpkFatyP — Morris County Sheriff's Office (@morrissheriffnj) April 29, 2020

Philadelphia:

An incredibly large THANK YOU goes out to the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels flight teams for their Philadelphia flyover to show solidarity with front line workers and first responders. To all of those working the front lines during this health crisis – You are our rock! ✊ pic.twitter.com/MFcEKkorwt — CLIP (@PhillyCLIP) April 28, 2020

View from the Museum of this afternoon’s @BlueAngels and @AFThunderbirds flyover saluting the Philadelphia region's healthcare workers and first responders.#InThisTogether | #AmericaStrong pic.twitter.com/AwU22EgDsx — Museum of the American Revolution (@AmRevMuseum) April 28, 2020

Blue Angels flyover center city Philadelphia 4/28/2020

Nice job Navy, excellent pick me up! pic.twitter.com/yAktE3P9Q5 — Douglas Mattson [email protected] (@dgmtts1) April 28, 2020

New Jersey:

The @USNavy's @BlueAngels and the @USAirForce's @AFThunderbirds flyover in honor of healthcare workers and others on the front lines in the fight against the #coronavirus. Seen from my rooftop in New Jersey.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/5M6vlHqgwp — Gisel Ducatenzeiler (@giselduca) April 28, 2020

Hello, it's Wednesday. ☀️ Here is the latest coronavirus news, along with some wellness tips, rounded up in this thread. But first, the Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds conducted multiple flyovers in New York and New Jersey to cheer on frontline workers. pic.twitter.com/ES1nk6GxHO — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) April 29, 2020

