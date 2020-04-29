Watch Blue Angels & Thunderbirds Fly Over Major Cities To Honor First Responders

Image Credits: 400tmax | Getty.

The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds started a flyover tour of The United States on Tuesday in honor of first responders working to help the country with coronavirus, beginning in New York City, Philadelphia, Newark and Trenton.

Similar flyovers will take place throughout the country over the next few weeks.

Check out the following videos and pictures taken both from the pilots’ cockpits and from the ground.

NYC:

Philadelphia:

New Jersey:

We are now accepting pre-orders for our healthy and delicious storable food. Stock up today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

'I Believe Joe Biden': Stacey Abrams Declares Sexual Assault 'Did Not Happen'

‘I Believe Joe Biden’: Stacey Abrams Declares Sexual Assault ‘Did Not Happen’

U.S. News
Comments
"Give People Their Freedom Back!" Elon Musk Calls For Re-Opening America

“Give People Their Freedom Back!” Elon Musk Calls For Re-Opening America

U.S. News
Comments

Watch: Biden Struggles To Stay Awake During Hillary Interview

U.S. News
comments

University Offering Free Online Legal Consultations For Illegals

U.S. News
comments

Report: Biden Campaign ‘Circulated Talking Points’ About Tara Reade Allegations

U.S. News
comments

Comments