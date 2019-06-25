Watch Bodycam Video Of Jussie Smollett With Rope Around His Neck

Video released by the Chicago Police Department on Monday shows actor Jussie Smollett talking with police in his apartment while still wearing the rope allegedly placed around his neck by racist Trump supporters.

Officers asked if Smollett wanted to take the rope off his neck and he replied, “Yeah. I do. I just wanted you all to see it.”

“There’s bleach on me, they poured bleach on me,” he added.

The video ended after police told Smollett he was being recorded and he responded, “I don’t want to be filmed.”

The footage is part of hundreds of files made public by the city of Chicago on Monday, including video of the Osundairo brothers saying they were paid to stage the attack.

On Friday, Cook County Judge Michael Toomin cited Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s mishandling of the case as a reason to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the decision.


