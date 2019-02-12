Watch: Bomb Explodes on Syria-Turkey Border

According to the Turkish NTV broadcaster, an explosion has hit the Syrian side of the Bab al-Salameh crossing on the Syria-Turkey border.

The NTV channel reported that there are three wounded, indicating that they were taken to a hospital in Turkey for treatment.

According to the CNN Turk TV channel, a car rigged with explosives blew up near a checkpoint in Syria. The border crossing is located in the Turkish province of Kilis, in the republic’s south.

Nobody has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Killis Province Governor Recep Soyturk said that “the attack is not directed against Turkey. It is addressed to the Free Syrian Army.”

On Friday, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar reiterated that the country was preparing for this military operation, claiming that it would be launched “at the right time.”

In early December, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey was ready to launch a military operation against Kurdish fighters on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River as well as in Syria’s Manbij, located near the Turkish border if the United States did not remove the militia from there.

Owen Benjamin breaks down the nuance of a good joke.