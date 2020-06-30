Watch: Bulldozer Removes CHOP Barricade

Radical leftists inside the CHAZ/CHOP occupied protest zone in Seattle created makeshift barriers as road crews worked to remove cement barricades from the site Tuesday.

KIRO7 reports “At least a dozen Seattle police officers were there to offer support and security for SDOT crews if CHOP occupants tried to interfere.”

Footage shared by local media showed a work crew using bulldozers to take down borders of the self-proclaimed autonomous zone.

#BREAKING: Seattle Police just showed here at #CHOP with SDOT. Multiple pieces of heavy machinery now moving barricades. And crews are working fast. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/9w0LjXL36v — Deedee Sun (@DeedeeKIRO7) June 30, 2020

As violence in CHOP has trended upward in recent days, the city has moved to reclaim the blocks-wide territory ceded to Black Lives Matter protesters, Antifa and other radical left groups weeks ago.

But moments after work crews left, cameras caught CHOP occupiers using trash and other debris to create makeshift barriers replacing the cement barricades.

Protestors moving everything they can from the area to re-block off 10th and E. Pine. #CHOP @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/IrTw3dfumr — Deedee Sun (@DeedeeKIRO7) June 30, 2020

The video comes as Seattle ramps up efforts to get occupants to leave the area, as two teenagers were shot Monday, leaving one dead.

Horace Lorenzo Anderson, the father of a 19-year-old boy killed in CHOP last week, told KIRO7 Monday it was time to deploy the national guard.

“This doesn’t look like a protest to me no more,” Anderson said. “That just looks like they just took over and said ‘we can take over whenever we want to.’”

“They should deploy them here to say ‘Man, it’s time to go,’” he stated. “It’s time to move on and break this up. ”

In related news, businesses inside CHOP last week filed a class action suit against the City of Seattle over the “extensive property damage” suffered at the hands of protest occupiers after the city pulled police from the department’s East Precinct.



