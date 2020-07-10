Watch: Canada Students Chant ‘Jews Are Our Dogs’ in anti-Israel Protest

Image Credits: Pgiam | Getty.

An anti-Israel student protest in the Canadian regional center of Mississauga which featured antisemitic chants is the subject of a hate-crimes complaint filed by a local Jewish organization.

Global News reports video from the rally appears to show a protester chanting an antisemitic slogan in Arabic, “Palestine is our country and the Jews are our dogs,” as others repeated the insult along with other chants.

Sauga for Palestine, the group that organized the rally at Celebration Square, describes itself on Facebook as a group of “students passionate about Palestine … who want to make a statement against Israel and its illegal practices.”

