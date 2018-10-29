Watch: Caravan Migrant Admits To Being Deported From US For Attempted Murder

One of the thousands of South Americans rushing toward America’s southern border in the “migrant caravan” admitted on camera to being previously deported for an attempted murder charge.

The man, Jose, was interviewed by Fox News during a report on the group of migrants approaching the United States.

When asked if he’d be willing to break the law in order to enter the country, Jose said he was already convicted of a felony and wants to apply for a pardon.

Next, Jose revealed he was charged with third-degree attempted murder, but that he will still try and enter with the rest of the caravan.

President Trump tweeted about the caravan Monday, saying, “Many Gang Members and some very bad people are mixed into the Caravan heading to our Southern Border.”

POTUS will also be sending 5,200 troops to the border to deter the caravan from entering the country.

