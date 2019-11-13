Watch: Carpe Donktum Releases Damning Footage of Trump Quid Pro Quo

“I found the Ukraine Smoking gun… it’s all over for Trump,” top internet meme-maker Carpe Donktum wrote on Twitter.

I found the Ukraine Smoking gun… its all over for Trump. pic.twitter.com/rDXixTjjqn — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) November 13, 2019

Sike! It was actually Joe Biden who bragged about holding a billion dollars from Ukraine if they refused to fire a prosecutor who was investigating Burisma Holdings, a company Biden’s son Hunter worked for.

YouTube Version:



The Black Friday sales have arrived early! Get up to 70% off our hottest products as well as free-shipping and double Patriot Points while the sale lasts!