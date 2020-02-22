Watch: Cartoon Alex Jones Explains The New World Order & Globalism

A compilation of hilarious animated clips show a cartoon version of Alex Jones break down globalism, the left’s attack on culture, psychedelic clockwork elves, and more. Check out how these gut-busting real rants by Jones still red-pill the world about the New World Order.

Here’s another video by the same artist, Brendan Sadaka, depicting Jones’ brief conflict with top podcaster Joe Rogan last year.

Check out these other funny animated shorts by Sadaka below:

Go to https://www.OperationWin2020.com to find out how to join the Second American Revolution!

By the way, Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!