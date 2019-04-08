Watch: CBS Cameras Cut Away As Texas Tech Players Kneel to Pray

CBS coverage showing the inside of the Texas Tech locker room was cut short as players began taking a knee in prayer.

The incident happened over the weekend after the team won the Final Four tournament, and was immediately noted by many on Twitter.

Texas Tech goes to Final game of final four . Follow coach Chris Beard down tunnel . Cut can’t have moment of prayer on CBS 🏀 pic.twitter.com/wsN8D3zOzY — Eddie Brown (@EBBronx) April 7, 2019

CBS cameras were rolling as team members celebrated the victory, but the feed quickly went to a different camera when Coach Chris Beard entered the locker room and players began kneeling.

main stream media can’t have that ! — Eddie Brown (@EBBronx) April 7, 2019

Several people accused CBS of hypocrisy for highlighting kneeling NFL players, but refusing to show the Texas Tech players in prayer.

@CBS will be the first to show players kneeling for the anthem but immediately cut when players kneel in prayer….what a joke. — Justin Simpson (@JustinSimp7) April 8, 2019

And when a malcontent kneels for the anthem they zoom in. — (@realmikebordo) April 7, 2019

Oh No! Athletes taking a knee! FOR THE RIGHT REASON! — Ron Impens (@ronimpens) April 8, 2019

“CBS has yet to offer an explanation as to why they chose to cut away during Texas Tech’s team prayer,” notes Breitbart, adding that ESPN similarly cut away from an interview in 2015 when a college football coach began a speech by thanking “the good Lord.”