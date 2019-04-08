Watch: CBS Cameras Cut Away As Texas Tech Players Kneel to Pray

CBS coverage showing the inside of the Texas Tech locker room was cut short as players began taking a knee in prayer.

The incident happened over the weekend after the team won the Final Four tournament, and was immediately noted by many on Twitter.

CBS cameras were rolling as team members celebrated the victory, but the feed quickly went to a different camera when Coach Chris Beard entered the locker room and players began kneeling.

Several people accused CBS of hypocrisy for highlighting kneeling NFL players, but refusing to show the Texas Tech players in prayer.

“CBS has yet to offer an explanation as to why they chose to cut away during Texas Tech’s team prayer,” notes Breitbart, adding that ESPN similarly cut away from an interview in 2015 when a college football coach began a speech by thanking “the good Lord.”


The Democrat Party Is A Fringe Group Of Miscreant Manipulators

The Democrat Party Is A Fringe Group Of Miscreant Manipulators

CNN's Stelter: 'Extreme' Right Wing Media Influencing Trump Decisions

CNN’s Stelter: ‘Extreme’ Right Wing Media Influencing Trump Decisions

Neilsen Out At DHS; Slammed By Homeland Security Chairman As "Abysmal Failure"

Obama refers to himself 270 times during speech to Berlin community organizers

AOC is a Complete Idiot

