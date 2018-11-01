Watch: Celebrities Beg People to Vote– Trump Administration ‘Keeping Children in Cages’

Another group of Hollywood celebrities has come out with a get out the vote ad, this time driving a left-wing message attacking President Donald Trump for “keeping children in cages,” despite the fact that the same immigration policy was implemented during the Obama era.

The ad features actors such as Andy Ritcher of Conan O’Brien late-night show fame, The Big Bang Theory’s Simon Helberg and Melissa Rauch, Bradley Whitford from the series The West Wing, commercial actress Milana Vayntrub, and several others urging people to vote.

The ad is titled, “The Last Weekend,” and is aimed at getting Americans interested in voting.

The theme of the ad takes viewers through an action movie scenario called, “The Last Weekend,” but then segues into the fact that this really is the last weekend before Election Day. The stars then urge fans to volunteer for the partisan “Swing Left” campaign to get liberal voters to the polls by November 6.

Why should we vote? Well, according to these stars we are “fighting” against Russian bots, voting to secure “a woman’s right to choose” (as long as they don’t choose life), and fighting against “our government keeping children in cages.”

Read more