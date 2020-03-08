Watch: Cenk Uygur Freaks Out At Black Airline Employees Over Delayed Flight

The Young Turks host Cenk Uygur filmed himself berating black airline employees over a flight delay on Saturday.

In a confrontation he decided to film and upload to social media, Uygur badgered and harassed a group of black airline employees scrambling to mitigate a delayed flight.

“We’ve been here three hours, and American Airlines sucks,” Uygur told the camera. “They decided for whatever reason to screw everyone on this flight.”

Here is a two-minute video @cenkuygur screaming at black airline employees because a flight was delayed pic.twitter.com/dGGFJzTsDt — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 8, 2020

During the ordeal, Uygur excused his rude behavior to his audience by claiming he was simply “hungry and tired.”

“And I’m hungry and I’m tired, and you know me, I get more agitated when I’m hungry and tired,” he said. “So look, if you guys think this is bad, wait till- if that plane doesn’t actually come from the hangar in 20 minutes….woooooooooooo.”

That’s when Uygur popped off.

“IS THE FLIGHT COMING? SUPERVISOR! IS THE FLIGHT COMING? SUPERVISOR, YOU AT LEAST GOTTA BE HONEST!” Uygur shouted at the employees.

“Is there a flight? Is there a plane? Is there a plane? Where’s the plane?! Where’s the plane?!”

If his goal was to garner sympathy, it backfired spectacularly because users on social media slammed Uygur’s lack of class and manners.

Is he a toddler? Aww, he’s having a tantrum because he’s hungry and tired — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) March 8, 2020

As a former gate agent, he wouldn’t be allowed on my flight. — footballmom (@BethWalters3) March 8, 2020

Seems on brand for him. — MIKE BRESLIN’S POINTLESS TWEETS 🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️ (@mikebreslin815) March 8, 2020

Damn. Now THAT is privilege. — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) March 8, 2020

Looks like leftist TYT founder may have a bit of an anger problem.

Cenk Uygur, creator & anchor of YouTube’s heavily promoted Young Turds, Google’s choice for 2016 live coverage was endorsed by fellow “progressive” and perv Bernie Sanders until his previous comments about his infatuation with bestiality & his misogyny put a “kink” in Stink’s congressional campaign.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!