Watch: Cenk Uygur Melts Down After Bernie Loses Super Tuesday

The Young Turks’ host Cenk Uygur was inconsolable Tuesday night as his 2020 presidential candidate of choice Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders came up short on Super Tuesday.

During livestream coverage of the event, Uygur went off the rails blasting Democrats for selecting “establishment candidate” Joe Biden to lead the party against Donald Trump in November.

“We thought it was almost over, Bernie was gonna win. Now it’s not over. Now we’re in a tie,” Uygur said, unable to process Sanders’ defeat.

Cenk went on to defend Bernie’s recent comments praising Cuban dictator Fidel Castro’s “literacy program,” claiming the media was silent when Obama said similar things, and blasted Biden for being “too senile” to challenge Trump.

“And so you wanna go to war? We’ll go to war and that is what this is. We cannot let Biden win,” he said, adding, “Biden’s not going to beat Trump. Biden is either near senile, or actually senile. Watch any of the tapes. And Biden lies nonstop. He’s gonna get caught. Okay, the media is covering for him, but they’re not gonna be able to cover when the republicans come for him or when Trump comes for him. He’s not going to beat Trump.”

Uygur also reminds his audience the establishment candidate lost to Trump in 2016:

“And now here we go an establishment candidate that is far worse, with mental faculties under question, his record worse than Hillary Clinton’s. He lies 1000 times more than Hillary Clinton did right and you’re gonna run that guy against Trump, and we’re gonna lose to trump again and possibly lose our democracy? Hell no. Hell no. No. Bernie Sanders is going to win this race.”

In the broadcast’s livestream chatroom, viewers commented “MELTDOWN” as Uygur appeared ready to burst into tears.

To make matters worse for Cenk, he was roundly defeated in California’s 25th congressional district, where he managed to pull in less than five percent of the vote.


