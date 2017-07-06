WATCH: Charlie Gard Family Friend Sends Urgent Message to Trump: ‘Please Save This Baby’

Maria Tatalovic sent an urgent message to U.S. President Donald Trump to talk with British doctors and lawmakers on behalf of baby Charlie Gard whose family wants to seek treatment for his condition in the United States.

Ms Tatalovic appeared on former UKIP leader Nigel Farage’s LBC radio programme pleading with the American president to help intervene in the case of baby Charlie Gard who will have his life support removed Friday.

“President Trump, I never thought I would actually direct a message to you, but please save this baby,” she said.

“We just need him to be released, transferred and receive treatment which will be paid for. We’re not asking for anyone to treat [Charlie] who doesn’t want to,” she added.

