WATCH: Charlie Kirk 'Booed Off Campus' at UH to Chants of 'America First'

Turning Point USA head Charlie Kirk was “booed off campus” to chants of “America First” at the end of a “Prove Me Wrong” event on Thursday at the University of Houston.

“A defeated Charlie Kirk was seen avoiding eye contact with his head down as he scurried away from a booing crowd of American patriots who are tired of being falsely labeled ‘extreme’ for holding true to their Christian Conservative values,” The Red Elephants reported.

WATCH:

https://twitter.com/CosmoDiGirolamo/status/1195074877415469058

Someone managed to capture aerial footage of the event:

Memesters took Kirk to task:

Alex Jones interviews Millie Weaver after fraud master Brian Williams claims the election theft in Kentucky is fake news.
The Black Friday sales have arrived early! Get up to 70% off our hottest products as well as free-shipping and double Patriot Points while the sale lasts!

Kirk’s team’s secret weapon was to unveil a TV at the event to play a clip of Fuentes in 2015 when he was 17 years old saying Trump appeared to be an “opportunist.”

Unfortunately for Kirk, the move was marred by technical difficulties.

As The Red Elephants reported, Kirk fought against Trump in 2016 and throughout his campaign as these now-deleted tweets show:

You can watch the full event on YouTube below or watch it with Fuentes’ commentary on DLive.

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Rand Paul To Initiate Senate Vote To Force Hunter Biden Impeachment Testimony

Rand Paul To Initiate Senate Vote To Force Hunter Biden Impeachment Testimony

U.S. News
Comments
First Public Impeachment Hearing Flops, Draws 13 Million Viewers

First Public Impeachment Hearing Flops, Draws 13 Million Viewers

U.S. News
Comments

Washington Post Only Fact Checks Republicans After First Day Of Impeachment Hearings

U.S. News
comments

AOC: Impeachment needed to prevent ‘potentially disastrous outcome from occurring’ in 2020

U.S. News
comments

Jonah Goldberg: NRO’s Smearing Of Covington Catholic Students Was ‘Utterly Trivial’

U.S. News
comments

Comments