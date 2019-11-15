WATCH: Charlie Kirk 'Booed Off Campus' at UH to Chants of 'America First'

Turning Point USA head Charlie Kirk was “booed off campus” to chants of “America First” at the end of a “Prove Me Wrong” event on Thursday at the University of Houston.
“A defeated Charlie Kirk was seen avoiding eye contact with his head down as he scurried away from a booing crowd of American patriots who are tired of being falsely labeled ‘extreme’ for holding true to their Christian Conservative values,” The Red Elephants reported.
WATCH:
https://twitter.com/CosmoDiGirolamo/status/1195074877415469058
The fire rises pic.twitter.com/ccp1nqzocl
— ZoomerNat (@ZoomerNat) November 14, 2019
Someone managed to capture aerial footage of the event:
Aerial footage of Charlie getting GROYPED at UH @NickJFuentes pic.twitter.com/fgBiGCmbx1
— Tʜᴇ Gᴏᴅɢʀᴏʏᴘᴇʀ ✝️ (@zoomer_joe) November 15, 2019
Memesters took Kirk to task:
hey @charliekirk11
THATS LIFE pic.twitter.com/wj6CSEWI5b
— Midwest Groyper (@midwestgroyper) November 14, 2019
Charlie Kirk after getting booed off of campus today pic.twitter.com/NbBlglKgtH
— Zoomer Matt (@ZoomerMatthew) November 14, 2019
Kirk’s team’s secret weapon was to unveil a TV at the event to play a clip of Fuentes in 2015 when he was 17 years old saying Trump appeared to be an “opportunist.”
Unfortunately for Kirk, the move was marred by technical difficulties.
Once again the incredible sleazy tactics of Charlie kirk and TPUSA, Charlie Kirk responds to the groyper armies massive comeback today with an out of context clip from @NickJFuentes in November 2015 when he was 17 and in highschool. @ScottMGreer @OPTICS___CZECH cont. in thread. pic.twitter.com/84Gv1G5tBb
— Americhad (@TheBavarianChad) November 14, 2019
Continued pic.twitter.com/o57xYroHCP
— Americhad (@TheBavarianChad) November 14, 2019
How mindbroken is Kirk at this point? LMFAO pic.twitter.com/gxqq3JEbcK
— Mister AntiBully (@MisterAntiBully) November 15, 2019
As The Red Elephants reported, Kirk fought against Trump in 2016 and throughout his campaign as these now-deleted tweets show:
You can watch the full event on YouTube below or watch it with Fuentes’ commentary on DLive.