Watch: Citizens Band Together To Subdue Man Throwing Rocks at Vehicles

Cell phone video shows a shirtless man being physically detained by citizens after he threw rocks at cars and MetroBuses in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Emmanuel Moncada, was left bloody by bus riders acting in self-defense when he attempted to enter the bus after he smashed rocks into multiple cars.

One person and 16 vehicles were struck according to police, but a bystander says around 40 cars were damaged.

This ABC 7 video shows a clip not seen in the previous footage where the man throws a rock through the window of a minivan.

KTLA interviewed a victim of the attack named Douglas Abraham who said, “He was waving me in like I was the next victim to get hit with a rock, and so I was thinking, ‘Should I run him over, or should I just brace for the rock impact?’”

Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisenman said a bus driver ordered passengers to evacuate when Moncada boarded the vehicle, but when he tried to take the wheel, citizens stepped in and dragged him out.

The group of concerned locals kicked and punched Moncada as he tried to flee and refused to get on the ground.

In this footage from KTLA, Abraham is seen placing zip ties around the suspect’s wrists to restrain him until police arrived.

“Everybody did a great, great job trying to get this guy down. I applaud them, they’re really the heroes,” he said.

Moncada is charged with attempted carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon.

His bail has been set at $100,000.

While the community teamwork was great to see, the situation could have been stopped by one person with a gun if California’s laws were not so over-the-top.