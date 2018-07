Are the American people supposed to accept Strzok’s insistence that he showed no bias? And should we accept the Democrat’s hypocrisy in defending his bias? To continue to say Stzrok was in no way bias is the same as selling beachfront property on Mars.

Alex Jones presents video footage of Trey Gowdy grilling FBI Agent Peter Strzok about the effect of his own political bias over cases he was investigating that related to the 2016 Presidential Election.