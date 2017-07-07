WATCH: Close Friend of Family of Charlie Gard Sends Urgent Direct Message of Help To President Trump

Maria Tatalovic sent an urgent message to U.S. President Donald Trump to talk with British doctors and lawmakers on behalf of baby Charlie Gard whose family wants to seek treatment for his condition in the U.S.

WATCH: A message to @realDonaldTrump from a close friend of #CharlieGard's family. Help save Charlie. pic.twitter.com/aOUvdT7FJC — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 6, 2017

Ms. Tatalovic appeared on former UKIP leader Nigel Farage’s LBC radio programme pleading with the American president to help intervene in the case of baby Charlie Gard who is due to have his life support removed in Britain.

“President Trump, I never thought I would actually direct a message to you, but please save this baby,” she said.

“We just need him to be released, transferred and receive treatment which will be paid for. We’re not asking for anyone to treat [Charlie] who doesn’t want to,” she added.

“It’s about choice, it’s about parental rights, it’s about human rights and it’s about the right to life for this baby who deserves it.”

