WATCH: Close Friend of Family of Charlie Gard Sends Urgent Direct Message of Help To President Trump

Image Credits: sabianmaggy/flickr.

Maria Tatalovic sent an urgent message to U.S. President Donald Trump to talk with British doctors and lawmakers on behalf of baby Charlie Gard whose family wants to seek treatment for his condition in the U.S.

Ms. Tatalovic appeared on former UKIP leader Nigel Farage’s LBC radio programme pleading with the American president to help intervene in the case of baby Charlie Gard who is due to have his life support removed in Britain.

“President Trump, I never thought I would actually direct a message to you, but please save this baby,” she said.

“We just need him to be released, transferred and receive treatment which will be paid for. We’re not asking for anyone to treat [Charlie] who doesn’t want to,” she added.

“It’s about choice, it’s about parental rights, it’s about human rights and it’s about the right to life for this baby who deserves it.”

Read more


Related Articles

Toxic Chemicals On Mars Could Put Human Missions In Doubt

Toxic Chemicals On Mars Could Put Human Missions In Doubt

Science & Tech
Comments
Mars surface 'more uninhabitable' than thought: study

Mars surface ‘more uninhabitable’ than thought: study

Science & Tech
Comments

DNA from Sharks that Live to 400 could hold Secret to Long Life

Science & Tech
Comments

EU Considers Record Fine as Panel Checks Google Android Case – Sources

Science & Tech
Comments

Judge Rules Facebook Tracking Users Does Not Invade Privacy

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments