Watch: CNN Calls Trump Supporters Stupid Illiterate Rednecks

This is CNN. During a discussion regarding the impeachment show trial, Don Lemon and a pair of talking heads devolved into imitating southern accents and declaring that anyone who can read or spell is an elitist, in an effort to mock Trump voters as stupid rednecks.

In an unbridled show of arrogance, Lemon cackled while blowhard Rick Wilson and New York Times op-ed writer Wajahat Ali suggested that anyone who voted for Trump is an illiterate dummy.

Wilson declared that “Donald Trump couldn’t find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter ‘U’ and a picture of an actual, physical crane next to it,” then asserted that Trump is backed only by a “credulous boomer rube demo” of Americans.

“Donald Trump’s the smart one, and there all y’all, y’all elitists are duuuumb.” Wilson shouted in a faux Southern accent.

“You elitists, with your geography and your maps and your spellin’.”  Ali joined in, with his own redneck impression.

“Your math and your readin!’” Wilson added, the hilarity in full flow.

“Yeah, your readin’, your geography, knowing other countries, sipping your latte,” said Ali.

“All those liiines on the map,” said Wilson.

“Only them elitists know where Ukraine is,” Ali added.

When Lemon finally composed himself,  he admitted “I needed that.”

Trump himself responded to the clip in typical fashion on Twitter, calling Lemon “the dumbest man on television (with terrible ratings)”.

This display is a prime example of why Trump will win a second term.

Sitting in television studios in Washington and on the East cost, calling Americans stupid and illiterate doesn’t tend to go over too well.

The ultimate irony is that Y’all elitists really are duuuumb.

Following backlash, Wilson doubled down, calling the response “contrived phony bullshit outrage,” and using the attention to advertise his anti-Trump book titled ‘Running Against the Devil.’

Ali also refused to back down:

Congratulations guys on contributing to another four years of MAGA in the White House.

