CNN CEO Jeff Zucker had bodyguards block Project Veritas journalist James O’Keefe as the executive ran into a vehicle outside his home.

The media boss was seemingly evading questions about his embattled network’s recent rough patch, which began late last month when CNN New Year’s Eve co-host Kathy Griffin was fired after holding a severed bloody head resembling US President Donald Trump.

CNN also fired content producer Reza Aslan after he lashed out against Trump on Twitter, and after other disturbing tweets surfaced.

Earlier this week, CNN had to fire three more journalists after retracting a false article linking Trump to Russia.

On Tuesday Project Veritas released an undercover video showing CNN Producer John Bonifield asserting the Russia narrative was “mostly bullshit” put out for ratings, and claiming the network was instructed to cover the story by Zucker himself.

On Wednesday yet another video from Project Veritas showed CNN contributor Van Jones calling the Russian story a “nothing burger.”

According to reports, Zucker’s job may be in jeopardy if a merger between AT&T and Time Warner is approved.