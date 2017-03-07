A CNN guest interview was cut short Monday after he brought up an inconvenient FBI statistic concerning terrorism in the US related to “refugees.”

Republican Congressman Scott Taylor was attempting to discuss President Trump’s revised executive order banning travel from six terror-prone nations when his feed was abruptly and inexplicably cut off.

“Just today, the FBI comes out and says that 30 percent, 30 percent, of their domestic terrorism cases that they’re investigating are from folks who are refugees,” Taylor said. “It’s important not to label all refugees bad people, that’s not why I’m here, but –” Taylor attempted to tell CNN correspondent Dana Bash before his statement was interrupted.

“I was just going to say, congressman, it’s time to go, but I think the TV gremlins did that for us,” Bash says before ending the segment.

On Monday, a Department of Homeland Security official announced the FBI is currently conducting investigations into 300 refugees as potential domestic terrorists.

Last month, a segment featuring Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was also awkwardly cut short after the former presidential candidate joked that CNN was “fake news.”

