Watch: CNN Forced To Dismiss Its Own Poll After Huge Majority Register Positive Reaction To SOTU

CNN scrambled to conduct damage control after a large majority registered a ‘very positive’ reaction to President Trump’s State Of The Union Address.

In conjunction with SSRS, CNN conducted an ‘instant poll’ of SOTU watchers, and found that only 29 percent registered a negative response.

Meanwhile, 22 percent registered a ‘somewhat positive’ response, and an overwhelming majority of 48 percent registered a ‘very positive response’. So in total around 70 percent registered a positive response to Trump’s speech.

Well, this doesn’t fit with CNN’s obsessive obstruction campaign. Indeed, just moments earlier, host Jake Tapper had been complaining that Trump’s attempts to sow patriotic unity were ‘offensive’ and ‘alienating’.

And so then in a most embarassingly cringeworthy display the network set about discrediting its own poll.

Wolf Blitzer did his best to dismiss the poll as unrepresentative of Americans, encouraging Political Director David Chalian to “give us the numbers and give us the explanation that this is not necessarily a national poll.”

“It’s not representative of the country overall it is a poll of people who watched the speech. Well, who watches a State of the Union address? Fans of the person giving it,” claimed Chalian.

“So it is definitely an audience that skews a little bit more towards Republicans than Democrats,” Chalian declared, caveatting his statement with “in the Obama years it was the reverse.”

Chalian was also loathed to announce another finding of the poll, that “62 percent of speech watchers tonight say that Donald Trump’s policies, as laid out tonight, will move the country in the right direction.”

But he was happier to announce that 43 percent registered a vote of no confidence in Trump to carry out his duties. Suddenly, the poll mattered again!

In one final dismissal of the poll’s findings, Chalian explained that doing well in a SOTU address does not historically translate to doing well in midterm elections.

“Take a look at this. 48 percent very positive reaction across the board. Barack Obama at the beginning of 2010, he had 48 percent very positive reaction. George W. Bush at the beginning of 2006, in his second midterms, 48 percent, very positive. As you know, those midterm elections did not go well for Bush or Obama,” Chalian attempted to convince viewers.

“Donald Trump, the same place tonight, 48 percent, very positive in the reaction from speech watchers.” he concluded.

This case clearly shows that CNN is so obsessed with opposing the President at every turn that it will even commit lengthy broadcast time to discrediting its own research to do so.