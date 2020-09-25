Watch: CNN Host Flustered as Minorities Explain They're Voting for Trump

CNN host Alisyn Camerota appeared surprised to hear from minorities explaining why they’re supporting President Donald J. Trump’s reelection this November.

“I think the president is making every effort to do his best for people of color and people that are not of color,” one Florida voter said during the virtual panel.

“We can help the current president make things better for all of us. So, I just think that the president is bringing us together because, you know I go to his events and when I go to those events I feel comfortable. I don’t feel threatened. And basically what he’s saying is that let’s make our country that we all live in great, and that’s including everyone.”

“He’s doing a phenomenal job and he has my vote. Absolutely,” another woman said, going on to say she hates face mask mandates and defends the president’s right not to wear a mask.

Throughout the interview, Camerota appeared visibly agitated and verbally confronted the Trump supporters, with some on social media commenting it’s surprising CNN even aired the footage.


Don Lemon admits the left hates America and wants nothing more that to destroy it.

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Wild Video: Convict Flees Courthouse During Sentencing

Wild Video: Convict Flees Courthouse During Sentencing

Newswars Redirect
Comments
Officer Shot During Louisville Riots Shows Up for Roll Call Less Than 24 Hours Later

Officer Shot During Louisville Riots Shows Up for Roll Call Less Than 24 Hours Later

U.S. News
Comments

Uber Demands Refusniks Take ‘Mask Selfies’ Before They’re Allowed to Use Service

U.S. News
comments

15 Point Swing: Most Americans Now Hostile to Black Lives Matter

U.S. News
comments

Video: Students Say Trump’s SCOTUS Pick Is “Scary”, Even Though He Hasn’t Named One Yet

U.S. News
comments

Comments