Watch: CNN Host Flustered as Minorities Explain They're Voting for Trump

CNN host Alisyn Camerota appeared surprised to hear from minorities explaining why they’re supporting President Donald J. Trump’s reelection this November.

“I think the president is making every effort to do his best for people of color and people that are not of color,” one Florida voter said during the virtual panel.

“We can help the current president make things better for all of us. So, I just think that the president is bringing us together because, you know I go to his events and when I go to those events I feel comfortable. I don’t feel threatened. And basically what he’s saying is that let’s make our country that we all live in great, and that’s including everyone.”

“He’s doing a phenomenal job and he has my vote. Absolutely,” another woman said, going on to say she hates face mask mandates and defends the president’s right not to wear a mask.

Throughout the interview, Camerota appeared visibly agitated and verbally confronted the Trump supporters, with some on social media commenting it’s surprising CNN even aired the footage.

Don Lemon admits the left hates America and wants nothing more that to destroy it.

