Watch CNN Report On The Riots In Haiti Which Left Americans Trapped In A Burning Hotel

CNN was forced to report on the riots Saturday in the totally non-s***hole of Haiti.

From CNN:

The US Embassy in Haiti warned its citizens Saturday to stay inside amid continued demonstrations in the capital of Port-au-Prince and a northern city following a fuel price hike. Protesters have been demonstrating this week against a sharp rise in fuel prices ordered by the government.

Prime Minister Jack Guy Lafontant on Saturday announced a temporary stop to the price increases and appealed for calm. Prices for gasoline were to rise 38% while diesel prices were to go up 47% and kerosene 51%, the Haitian daily newspaper Le Nouvelliste reported. An estimated 120 American and 100 Haitian guests are staying in a Port-au-Prince hotel where demonstrators earlier tried to set fire to the hotel and get past security, said Stacy Librandi Bourne, an emergency medical professional from HERO Client Rescue who is at the Oasis Hotel.

It sure it interesting how the Haitians responded to their own government hiking fuel prices by setting fire to a hotel for foreigners.

Hotel Best Western in Petionville, #Haiti was set ablaze by anti-govt protesters moments ago. pic.twitter.com/xH4wQFwePx — HaitiInfoProject 📡 (@HaitiInfoProj) July 7, 2018

This video from Al Jazeera showed a protester with a gun recording what looks like an ISIS terror video.

After the news of gas price hike at the pump; anarchy and lawlessness in the streets.Not an image I like 2 show of #Haiti, but it's a reality none the less, and when confronted with it it makes you question where tax money is that is supposed to be found to protect the Citizens pic.twitter.com/dTdYGaHuF6 — Haitian Beauties LLC (@HaitianBeauties) July 7, 2018

A Christian youth group got a taste of what life in Haiti is all about:

Is Conan O’Brien going to show up today and visit a resort to show us how it’s totally not a s***hole?

Earlier in Haiti after the gov raised Gas prices. pic.twitter.com/2mutxcBiwJ — // john joseph (@WhoIsJohnJoseph) July 7, 2018

Now one can see why some flights were cancelled today to #Haiti. In front of airport pic.twitter.com/H82NiHEnq0 — Jacqueline Charles (@Jacquiecharles) July 7, 2018

A look at some of the vandalism that happened in #Haiti today. https://t.co/n1dQfDpr5K pic.twitter.com/tII9hZKqey — Jacqueline Charles (@Jacquiecharles) July 7, 2018

Rather than hold the protesters hands, the government opened fire on them:

Police open fire on anti-govt protesters with live ammo in front of #Haiti's parliament building earlier today. pic.twitter.com/kv6OcCPbLF — HaitiInfoProject 📡 (@HaitiInfoProj) July 7, 2018

Eventually the government gave in as the riots continued and suspended the price hike. At least two people were reportedly killed.

Haiti suspends fuel price hike after violent protests that killed at least 2 people https://t.co/p86jjJhsHt pic.twitter.com/NEQpkCjIq7 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) July 8, 2018

CNN’s Joan Walsh is no doubt packing her bags right now to snatch up some highly coveted real estate for cheap during the panic.

With a little bit of luck, tomorrow the place could transform into Norway!