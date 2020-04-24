Watch: CNN Reporter Claims Coronavirus Has "Helped Humanity Buy Some Time Against Global Warming”

CNN reporter Bill Weir suggested during a report that the pause in industry and transportation due to coronavirus has “helped humanity buy some time” against global warming, a pointless suggestion, even if you believe the most ardent of climate doomsayers.

Watch:

CNN’s @BillWeirCNN says Coronavirus “has helped humanity buy some time against global warming”; claims the virus came from too much deforestation pic.twitter.com/gfmYcgKrOr — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 23, 2020

Weir makes the suggestion and asks ‘what’s wrong with that assumption?’, to which climate scientist Jonathan Foley replies that we’d have to keep doing the same thing for 30 years to begin to see the results Weir is suggesting are already happening.

The CNN reporter also seems to suggest in the report that deforestation has caused coronavirus because “virologists warned that an invisible enemy would come out of the jungles” but we kept cutting them down.

“They were right” Weir bizarrely concludes, adding that there’s also an invisible enemy in the skies and the seas that should be taken seriously.

No doubt this clip will be front and centre of the powerpoint presentations of ‘coronavirus is nature’s revenge’ doomers everywhere.

Also, make sure to get your boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill now at 50% off!