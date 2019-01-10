Watch: CNN's Jim Acosta Ironically Proves Walls Work in Monumental Self-own

CNN reporter Jim Acosta inadvertently proved walls work in a video report meant to discredit President Trump’s assertion that there is a crisis at the US border.

Acosta was ridiculed on Twitter Thursday after filming along a stretch of the steel slats serving as a border wall near McAllen, Texas, where the reporter noted there was no illegal activity happening.

“I found some steel slats down on the border,” Acosta tweeted. “But I don’t see anything resembling a national emergency situation.. at least not in the McAllen TX area of the border where Trump will be today.”

Several on Twitter pointed out Acosta’s stunt, intended to portray the border as anything but chaotic, backfired big time, instead proving that areas protected by a border fence are safe.

Acosta continued his evidently un-self-aware campaign by interviewing a Rio Grande Valley resident living near the border fence, who confirmed the area is perfectly safe.

On a related note, Mexican authorities on Thursday reported finding a pile of at least 20 dead bodies, 17 of them burned, from a suspected gang shootout just hours from McAllen — the city President Trump, and Jim Acosta, are visiting.

