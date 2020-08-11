WATCH: College Students Reject Kamala Harris as Biden VP Pick

College students were interviewed this week by Campus Reform about the possibility of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden selecting Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate.

Most students argued that it would be inappropriate to select Harris as a running mate due to her work as a district attorney in California.

Campus Reform asked students this week how they feel about the rumor that Joe Biden has selected Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.

