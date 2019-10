Do university students agree with Beto O’Rourke’s proposal to strip churches’ tax-exempt status if they don’t pander to LGBT issues?

Unfortunately, judging by the respondents in this video, the answer is a resounding “YES.”

Don’t you dare disagree with these girls!

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!