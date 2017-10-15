Watch: Compilation Of Eye Witnesses Confirming Second Las Vegas Shooter

Image Credits: Getty.

Multiple eyewitness testimony and video confirms the existence of a second shooter in Las Vegas.

The official narrative that gunman Stephen Paddock acted alone with dozens of guns has been unraveling by the day.

Rene Downs, guest of Bellagio on the night of Oct. 1:

Gun expert Rocky Palermo gives his account of a second gunman on the ground among the crowd:

Taxi driver Cori Langdon captures video of the shooting from her perspective at the Mandalay Bay hotel:

Witnesses recall “multiple shooters” just after the attack:

Infowars’ Darrin McBreen interviews an eyewitness who describes a second shooter at the scene:

Laura Loomer interviews two eyewitnesses who suggest multiple shooters:


