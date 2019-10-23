Watch: Congressional Candidate Laura Loomer Vows to Jail Jack Dorsey, Mark Zuckerberg for Committing Perjury

Conservative Laura Loomer joined Summit.news‘s Paul Joseph Watson on Infowars this week to discuss her congressional run for Florida’s 21st Congressional District, discussing how she plans to hold social media power brokers accountable.

“As a member of Congress, I’m gonna make sure Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg are jailed, because they deserve to go to jail because they have committed perjury, and it’s time that we uphold the law equally, because as Nancy Pelosi always says, ‘Nobody is above the law.’ And you know what? I agree with Nancy Pelosi on that so let’s hold Jack Dorsey, Mark Zuckerberg and [Google CEO] Sundar [Pichai] accountable.”

Despite being banned by most major social media companies, like Facebook and Twitter, the former Project Veritas journalist has still managed to out-fundraise her competitors, making her a serious force to be reckoned with.

Loomer was also recently endorsed by conservative pundit Michelle Malkin, who called her a “disrupter” who isn’t afraid to confront the “swamp things” in Congress, such as Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

From an op-ed penned by Malkin:

Political analysts on both sides of the aisle should not underestimate this bellwether candidacy. Just look at the actions of those who fear Laura Loomer most: Mere hours after she announced her run in August, Twitter announced it was changing its verification policy for authenticating congressional candidates. Previously, announced candidates could receive a verified checkmark. The Loomer Rule now requires candidates to win their primaries first.

