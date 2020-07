Fleccas Talks (@fleccas) confronts Congressman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) on the reality of Antifa violence happening around the country. Nadler laughably calls it a myth!



Latest Nadler confession reveals how D.C. Swamp officials don’t want Americans to believe their own eyes!

Mirror:

Don’t miss:

Alex Jones breaks down why people are receiving a positive COVID-19 diagnosis without being tested.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get up to 60% off on our hottest products today!