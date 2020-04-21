Watch: COSTCO Manager Refuses to Let Single Mom with 2 Kids Shop For Groceries Due to Coronavirus Policy

A single mom filmed herself arguing with a Costco manager in Texas, who refused to let her in the store to shop for groceries due to a new coronavirus policy.

After being stopped attempting to walk into a Costco in Lubbock with her two daughters, the irate woman begins filming at the entrance of the wholesale store as she waits for a manager.

WARNING! VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE:



The manager says she can’t let the woman in with her two daughters due to a new policy restricting customers from shopping in groups of more than two per membership.

“This is ridiculous. This is absolutely ridiculous. Across the country this is ridiculous that I as a single mom am not able to go grocery shopping, nor am I able to get a babysitter,” the woman says.

Stepping out into the parking lot, the woman begins yelling at other customers that their rights are being

“This is our country! Your rights are being taken from you! Everyone! All of your fucking rights are being stripped! Do something! Your government is taking all your rights! All of them! And you’re doing nothing about it! They don’t let single moms go grocery shopping with their kids!”



