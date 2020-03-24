Watch: Couple Casually Loots Coronavirus Supplies from San Francisco Walgreens

A man and a woman casually looted items from a local Walgreens pharmacy in San Francisco, as customers and workers helplessly looked on.

The couple was filmed looting last week at a Walgreens on Drumm Street, near the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.

“I hope the drugs are good,” one worker tells the pair, as they continue to fill reusable shopping bags with various items.

“Pieces of shit,” another man filming says, adding, “I hope you overdose.”

A similar incident was documented at another San Francisco-area Walgreens store earlier this month.

Thieves have taken to openly pilfering merchandise since the state’s passage of Proposition 47, which reduces theft of up to $950 in merchandise to a mere misdemeanor crime, but criminals appear more emboldened in the wake of coronavirus panic-buys.

Similarly, police in Philadelphia have announced they will no longer prosecute thefts or other nonviolent crimes ostensibly to keep coronavirus from spreading in jails.

“Instead, they’ll briefly detain the suspect to confirm identity and fill out arrest warrant paperwork, then release the suspect,” reports Reason.com. “The arrest warrant will be served at a later time when the coronavirus risk has faded.”

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars


Philadelphia Police Commissioner Outlaw (that’s really her name) has announced no theft or looting will be prosecuted. This is how it begins.

Get what you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Media Blame Donald Trump for Man’s Death After Ingesting Fish Tank Cleaner

Media Blame Donald Trump for Man’s Death After Ingesting Fish Tank Cleaner

U.S. News
Comments
Biden Can't Stop Touching His Face During The View Appearance

Biden Can’t Stop Touching His Face During The View Appearance

U.S. News
Comments

Tucker: Dems Putting “Wokeness Above All” By Blocking Coronavirus Relief

U.S. News
comments

Pelosi’s Kid Applauds Physical Assault On Rand Paul That Almost Killed Him

U.S. News
comments

US shows ‘very large acceleration’ in Covid-19 cases, has potential to become new epicenter of pandemic – WHO

U.S. News
comments

Comments