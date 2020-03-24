Watch: Couple Casually Loots Coronavirus Supplies from San Francisco Walgreens

A man and a woman casually looted items from a local Walgreens pharmacy in San Francisco, as customers and workers helplessly looked on.

The couple was filmed looting last week at a Walgreens on Drumm Street, near the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.

@SFPD @chesaboudin @Walgreens SF GOV – PROTECT OUR LAW ABIDING CITIZENS AND BUSINESSES. THE LOOTING HAS BEGUN. Walgreens on Drumm. Suspects jumped on bus and didn’t pay right after on Market and Drumm @sfmta_muni pic.twitter.com/n5T5CEeYub — Jared William (@Jared_William) March 19, 2020

“I hope the drugs are good,” one worker tells the pair, as they continue to fill reusable shopping bags with various items.

“Pieces of shit,” another man filming says, adding, “I hope you overdose.”

A similar incident was documented at another San Francisco-area Walgreens store earlier this month.

San Francisco’s no arrest policy has anarchic results. pic.twitter.com/3FqauPHUaM — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 3, 2020

Thieves have taken to openly pilfering merchandise since the state’s passage of Proposition 47, which reduces theft of up to $950 in merchandise to a mere misdemeanor crime, but criminals appear more emboldened in the wake of coronavirus panic-buys.

Similarly, police in Philadelphia have announced they will no longer prosecute thefts or other nonviolent crimes ostensibly to keep coronavirus from spreading in jails.

“Instead, they’ll briefly detain the suspect to confirm identity and fill out arrest warrant paperwork, then release the suspect,” reports Reason.com. “The arrest warrant will be served at a later time when the coronavirus risk has faded.”

