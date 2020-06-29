Watch: Coverup of the Century - The Truth the CCP Concealed From the World

A new documentary about how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) extensively covered up the outbreak and created the worldwide pandemic will premiere Sunday night on The Epoch Times and NTD News websites, as well as related YouTube and Facebook channels.

The CCP actively worked to suppress all information both inside and outside of its borders from the earliest days of the outbreak. The physical, emotional, and financial costs have been felt throughout the world in the wake of the pandemic.

Steps included silencing and ignoring doctors, hamstringing research, and lying through official channels. Anyone who spoke out and acted with the public interest in mind was immediately censored.

This thorough investigation into the CCP’s operating methods in a crisis is critical knowledge to the rest of the world, to know how the regime handles crises, and the danger it implicitly causes for humanity.

Most disturbingly, the damage from the pandemic could have been significantly decreased had the CCP taken proper measures to inform the world. Yet, there are deeper, systemic concerns about how the CCP was even allowed to have the power it does now, and who facilitated that rise.

This documentary “The Coverup of the Century” gives insight to where responsibility truly lays for the near half-million deaths worldwide.

Internal Chinese government documents obtained by the Associated Press prove that Chinese Communist President Xi Jinping knew for sure that the outbreak of coronavirus in China was an “epidemic” and was highly contagious between humans in mid January, yet simultaneously China told the World Health Organization (WHO) that there was no “evidence of human-to-human transmission.”

