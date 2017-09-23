Watch: Crowd Chants 'Lock Her Up' - Trump Explains How It Could Happen

President Donald Trump told an energized crowd what they needed to do if they wanted to see Hillary Clinton prosecuted for her alleged crimes while speaking in Alabama on Friday night.

Trump told the packed crowd that if “Crooked Hillary” had won the election, they “would not have a Second Amendment.”

“You’d be handing in your rifles,” Trump said. “You’d be turning over your rifles.”

Trump’s comments were met with instant chants of “lock her up” from the crowd – the same chants that were routine at his campaign rallies during the 2016 election.

Read more