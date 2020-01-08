Watch: Dave Chappelle Destroys Politically Correct Cancel Culture

Comedian Dave Chappelle praised the First Amendment, in footage of his Mark Twain Award acceptance speech released Wednesday.

During the address, which was recorded at The Kennedy Center in late October, Chappelle expressed effusive praise for the First Amendment, and rebuked the cancel culture which lashes out at comedians and others for expressing points of view many don’t agree with.

“We [comedians] watch you guys fight. But when we’re together we talk it out,” Chappelle said. “I know comics that are very racist and I watch ’em on stage and everyone’s laughing. And I’m like mmm that motherf***er means that s**t.”

He added, “Don’t get mad at ’em. Don’t hate ’em. We go upstairs and have a beer. And sometimes I even appreciate the artistry that they paint their racist opinions with. Man, it’s not that serious. The First Amendment is first for a reason. The Second Amendment is just in case the first one doesn’t work out.”

The influential comedian’s recognition of the First Amendment’s significance is refreshing given the current politically correct Social Justice Warrior atmosphere in Hollywood where anyone with an opinion right of far-left is demonized.

In related news, Chappelle is rumored to be performing at an event for 2020 Democrat presidential candidate Andrew Yang in the near future.

NEW: At a fundraiser in NYC, @AndrewYang tells supporters that @DaveChappelle will be doing two #YangGang shows for the campaign in South Carolina — Ben Mitchell (@bfmitchell) January 7, 2020

Dave Chappelle’s latest stand-up special has offended the leftist gatekeepers of the media for upsetting a victim culture of outrage bent on controlling speech.

