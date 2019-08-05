Watch: Dayton Police Officers Run Toward the Fire, Take out Shooter

A video released by the City of Dayton, Ohio, on Sunday shows the moment that the gunman in Sunday morning’s mass shooting began firing — and the moment members of the Dayton Police Department charged and fired back.

The chilling video is spliced together from two surveillance cameras near the Ned Peppers bar in the popular Oregon district of downtown Dayton. The shooting began just after 1:00 a.m. after the shooter, armed with a “.223-like rifle” and “100-round drum magazines,” parked his car and walked through an alley toward 5th street, opening fire on his first victims.

Police reportedly responded within 20 seconds and had stopped the shooter within 30 seconds. In that time, he was able to kill nine people and wound more than two dozen others on the crowded street on a summer weekend night.

