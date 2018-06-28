Watch: Deep State Weasel Rod Rosenstein Squirms as He's Grilled in House Testimony

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Thursday was excoriated by the House Judiciary Committee regarding the FBI’s tainted Russian collusion probe.

Watch Alex Jones up-to-the-minute analysis below:

Rep. Trey Gowdy Tells Rosenstein He’s Killing America

Rosenstein claims he’s the victim of fake news

EPIC: Watch Jim Jordan Catch Rosenstein’s Lies

And, Alex Jones and Roger Stone examine why Rosenstein won’t flip on the Deep State, and why the illegal surveillance of then-candidate Trump during the campaign is key.


Supreme Victory! Five Major SCOTUS Wins This Month

Trump's Approval Rating With Hispanics Up Ten Percent In One Month

Poll: Most Americans Say Social Media Sites Censor Political Views

Trump Jr. Blames Dems' Rhetoric For Assassination Threats

'We're Looking at the Destruction of the Constitution of the United States': Leftist Meltdown At Trump SCOTUS Pick

