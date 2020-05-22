Watch: Democrat Rep. Tells Biden, 'I'm Black, and I'm Voting For Trump'

A Democrat representative from Georgia slammed comments from presumptive 2020 Democrat nominee Joe Biden, who asserted black people aren’t black if they vote for Donald Trump.

In a video message posted to Twitter Friday, Ga. State House Rep. Vernon Jones (D) rebuked comments made by Biden on the Breakfast Club morning show, where he told host Charlamagne the God, “Well, I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Taking offense to the remark, Rep. Jones said he’s tired of liberal democrats believing they can tell black people how to think.

“First of all, I have a problem with his choice of language. And secondly, this is a prime example of how liberal democrats, they love to dictate the way black people should think.”

“Well, you know what? I have a message for Joe Biden. Let me be clear about one thing: I ain’t voting for you, but I am black. And I am voting for President Donald J. Trump. You got me Joe Biden and those other liberals who think you can think for us? Now we’re not even black if we don’t vote for you? What an insult!”

Biden’s stunning comments went viral after the interview premiered Friday, spawning social media hashtags #JoeBidenIsARacist and #YouAintBlack.

Biden senior adviser Symone Sanders, who said in 2016, “we don’t need white people leading the Democratic party,” scrambled to defend Biden’s comments claiming they were made “in jest.”

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars


Joe Biden has finally found an adversary worthy of his formidable genius. Who is this mystery man? The answer may shock you…

Eliminate unwanted invaders from your body with Living Defense Plus now at 50% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Biden: "I’m Going to Beat Joe Biden"

Biden: “I’m Going to Beat Joe Biden”

Government
Comments
New York State Concedes That Churches Can Hold Drive-In Worship Services

New York State Concedes That Churches Can Hold Drive-In Worship Services

Government
Comments

DOJ Charges Philadelphia Election Official with Stuffing Ballot Box

Government
comments

WH Press Sec McEnany Takes On Hostile Media During Briefing

Government
comments

Bill Seeks to Block Coronavirus Aid to States, Cities Giving Money to Illegals

Government
comments

Comments