WATCH: Democrats And Media Hacks Love Saying The Walls Are Closing In On Trump

Image Credits: Coast Guard.

Democrats and media hacks have been saying the walls are closing in on Trump for 15 months straight ever since Robert Mueller’s witch hunt began.

“Since May of 2017, almost without exception, at least once per month a member of the press or a Democrat has stated the ‘walls are closing in’ on Trump with regard to Mueller’s probe,” The Free Beacon’s David Rutz writes.

“It’s a colorful image, but I would venture it’s a bit overused and even wishful thinking if it’s still being said nearly 15 months later.”

Watch the Free Beacon’s hilarious compilation video below:


